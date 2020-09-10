Germany confirms 1st case of swine fever on its territory

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's agriculture minister says the country's first case of African swine fever has been confirmed in a wild boar cadaver found in the eastern state of Brandenburg, near the Polish border.

African swine fever can be deadly for pigs but doesn't affect humans. It has previously been confirmed in several European countries, leading to large-scale culls of wild boars and farmed pigs they have come into contact with.

Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner said Thursday that authorities have prepared for the eventuality of a case occurring in Germany and will be imposing measures to prevent a possible spread of the disease.