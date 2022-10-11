German suspect in McCann case charged in separate assaults

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 45-year-old German man, who is also a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann, with several sexual offenses he is alleged to have committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.
“The accused is the same person who is under investigation in connection with the disappearance of the then 3-year-old British girl Madeleine Beth McCann on May 3, 2007, from an apartment complex in Praia da Luz in Portugal on suspicion of murder,” Braunschweig prosecutors said in a statement.