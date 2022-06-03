German lawmakers expected to approve huge fund for military

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers are expected to approve Friday a 100 billion-euro ($107 billion) special fund to strengthen the country's military, preparing the way for a massive procurement drive three months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine jolted the government into action.
The fund is expected to win broad support in the parliament's lower house after Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition held lengthy negotiations with the main opposition Union bloc. Scholz sought a two-thirds majority in parliament because the required loans are sanctioned by the constitution and don't need to adhere to rules limiting new debt.