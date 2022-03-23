Georgia senators seek to base health payments on outcomes

ATLANTA (AP) — Budget writers in the Georgia Senate want to take a different approach to spending on health care and mental health, saying they want to base payments on outcomes. That could spark debate with a House pushing for significant hikes in mental health spending.
The Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday approved its version of the state budget for the year beginning July 1. It would spend $53 billion overall, including $30.2 billion in state tax money and $17.7 billion in federal money.