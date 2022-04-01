Georgia lawmakers OK parent rights, divisive concepts ban

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers sent a bill to increase parental oversight of schools to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature on Friday, while a bill regulating what schools can teach on racial issues neared final passage.
The measures are key parts of a conservative agenda on schools. The Republican Kemp has already signed a bill letting parents opt their children out of school mask mandates for five years, and a bill is on his desk that would force public schools to respond to challenges of materials parents consider obscene. Still alive, but facing more challenges is a bill that would prohibit transgender girls from playing on girls’ sports teams.