Georgia jail opens unit dedicated only for military veterans

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — One of Georgia’s largest counties has created a special jail unit just for military veterans.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that “The Barracks” is aimed at giving veterans behind bars a better chance of success when they’re released.

Gwinnett County’s program joins a broader trend of finding creative ways to help veterans caught up in the justice system.

The program launched in November, and it’s still getting ramped up.

The newspaper reports that there will soon be extra programs and services to help incarcerated veterans.