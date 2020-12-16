Georgia hospitals break previous mark for COVID-19 patients JEFF AMY and RON HARRIS, Associated Press Dec. 16, 2020 Updated: Dec. 16, 2020 7:36 p.m.
1 of8 One thousand empty folding metal chairs are arranged in a plaza across the street from the Georgia state capitol on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Atlanta. The chairs were part of an event staged by the grassroots group COVID Survivors for Change to honor and remember the people in Georgia who died after contracting COVID-19. Ron Harris/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Medical personnel put on and take off personal protective equipment inside the COVID-19 unit at University Hospital in Augusta, Ga., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. COVID-19 cases nationwide have been increasing in recent weeks. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP) Michael Holahan/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Rows of empty folding metal chairs are arranged in a plaza across the street from the Georgia state capitol on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Atlanta. The chairs were part of an event staged by the grassroots group COVID Survivors for Change to honor and remember the people in Georgia who died after contracting COVID-19. Ron Harris/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Rows of empty folding metal chairs are seen arranged in a plaza across the street from the Georgia state capitol on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Atlanta. The chairs were part of an event staged by the grassroots group COVID Survivors for Change to honor and remember the people in Georgia who died after contracting COVID-19. Ron Harris/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Medical personnel work inside the COVID-19 unit at University Hospital in Augusta, Ga., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. COVID-19 cases nationwide have been increasing in recent weeks. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP) Michael Holahan/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Medical personnel work inside the COVID-19 unit at University Hospital in Augusta, Ga., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. COVID-19 cases nationwide have been increasing in recent weeks. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP) Michael Holahan/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Medical personnel inside the COVID-19 unit at University Hospital in Augusta, Ga., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. COVID-19 cases nationwide have been increasing in recent weeks. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP) Michael Holahan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Workers install ventilation equipment in what will become another COVID-19 unit at University Hospital in Augusta, Ga., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. COVID-19 cases nationwide have been increasing in recent weeks. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP) Michael Holahan/AP Show More Show Less
ATLANTA (AP) — A record number of people were in hospitals Wednesday in Georgia with confirmed COVID-19 infections, another signal that infections are now more widespread than at the previous summer peak, as public health authorities sought to raise the alarm that the coronavirus is spreading unabated across the state.
In Atlanta, a group called COVID Survivors for Change set out 1,000 chairs near the state capitol in a cold rain to remember the people who have died in Georgia from the respiratory illness. That number rose Wednesday to 10,228 confirmed and suspected deaths.
