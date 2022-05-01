Georgia debates: Perdue runs on election, Kemp pushes record JEFF AMY, Associated Press May 1, 2022 Updated: May 1, 2022 9:32 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — After three Republican primary debates in Georgia's governor's race, a few things are clear: Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue wants the May 24 primary to be about the 2020 election, incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp wants the election to be about his record, and when in doubt any Republican should say they're the one to beat Democrat Stacey Abrams in the fall.
Sunday's debate sponsored by the Atlanta Press Club was a little different, with candidates Kandiss Taylor, Catherine Davis and Tom Williams included after the two earlier debates featured only Kemp and Perdue.