Georgia Rep. Jay Powell dies at GOP leadership meeting

ATLANTA (AP) — The chairman of the powerful Georgia House Rules Committee has died after suddenly collapsing at a lawmaker retreat.

Rep. Jay Powell died Monday after collapsing at a Republican caucus leadership event according to House Speaker David Ralston.

Powell was an attorney from Camilla in south Georgia. He had served in the state House since 2009.

In his role on the Rules Committee, which he assumed earlier this year, Powell helped decide which bills came up for a vote in the House.

He was an advocate for rural revitalization and previously co-chaired the House Rural Development Council.

Ralston says that Powell served with “integrity and his leadership truly moved Georgia forward.”