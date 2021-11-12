Gay men and bisexual women may have higher odds for high blood pressure

Gay men and bisexual women may have higher rates of high blood pressure than their heterosexual counterparts, according to new research.
The study analyzed self-reported data from 424,255 participants, including 1.8% who were gay or lesbian and 2.3% who were bisexual. After adjusting for demographics, insurance, body mass index and smoking status, researchers found that gay men were 24% more likely and bisexual women were 17% more likely to have high blood pressure compared to their heterosexual peers.