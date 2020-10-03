Gas prices increase in NJ, remain flat across the nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have increased in New Jersey but stayed flat across the nation as a whole, analysts say.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.21, up four cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.56 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.19, unchanged from the previous week, despite a slight uptick in demand. Drivers were paying an average of $2.66 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts say demand is expected to decline as fall progresses and drivers take fewer roads trips.