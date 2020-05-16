Gas prices edge up in NJ, increase more across nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices edged up in New Jersey and increased more in the nation as a whole amid rising demand with the easing of stay-at-home restrictions in some regions.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2, up a penny from a week ago. Drivers were paying $2.90 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average gas price Friday was $1.86, up four cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying $2.86 a gallon a year ago at this time

Analysts say prices at the pump are fluctuating as demand increases and gasoline stocks decrease, and prices are expected to go up “as more states reopen for businesses."