CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Gary woman has agreed to plead guilty to battery charges for allegedly attacking an elementary school teacher and a principal after her son went missing from school in 2018.

Latashay Bonner, 32, agreed Tuesday to plead guilty to felony battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury. A Lake County judge must accept the plea agreement, which also calls for Bonner to undergo anger management and write letters of apology.