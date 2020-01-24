Gardening for Birds, Bees and Butterflies presentation

The Long Hill Garden Club will meet at the Trumbull Library on Monday, Jan. 27. The business meeting begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by artistic design and horticultural presentations and a light lunch.

At 1 p.m., guest speaker Renee Marsh will present Gardening for Birds, Bees and Butterflies.

Marsh has a degree in horticulture, focusing on landscape design. She is an Advance Master Gardener and is head gardener in Monroe. She is also owner of Hilltop Blooms and has done photography for the Connecticut Federated Garden Show.

Guests are welcome; there is a guest fee of $10.

Additional details about this meeting and about the Long Hill Garden Club are available online at LongHillgc.org.