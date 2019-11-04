Garden club seeks freshly cut evergreen branches

The Nichols Garden Club is seeking donations of freshly cut evergreen branches which they will use to create their unique winter holiday decorations for sale at the Nichols Garden Club Holiday Boutique on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7.

Bring branches (no trees) to the Nichols Improvement Association (NIA) Starkweather House, 1773 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull and place them next to the garage on the right side (not in the driveway).

The collection takes place from now until Wednesday, Nov. 27, and the club is looking for fresh pine, fir, spruce, cedar, arborvitae, false cypress, holly, etc. branches.

For more information, contact the Nichols Garden Club at 203-590-2232.