Garden club meeting hosts guest speaker

The Long Hill Garden Club will meet at the Trumbull Library on Monday Oct. 28, beginning at 11:30 a.m. At 1 p.m., Dr. James La Mondia, Ph.D. in plant pathology, will outline 380 years of tobacco production in Connecticut.

Dr. La Mondia is currently the Chief Scientist and head of the Valley Laboratory of The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in Windsor. Guests are welcome; there is a guest fee of $10. For additional meeting details, contact the website LongHillgc.org.