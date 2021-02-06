Game changers: Manning, Woodson, Megatron headed to Hall EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer Feb. 6, 2021 Updated: Feb. 6, 2021 11:07 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2007, file photo, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) celebrates running back Joseph Addai's three-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship football game against the New England Patriots, in Indianapolis. Charles Woodson beat out Peyton Manning for a prestigious college award. Something called the Heisman Trophy. On Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, they likely will share an even more impressive football honor: entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Amy Sancetta/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning carries the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl 50 onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Denver, in this Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, filer photo. The only five-time league MVP, Manning quarterbacked Indianapolis to two Super Bowls, winning one, and then took Denver to two more, winning one. Peyton Manning is one of four first-year-eligible 2021 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, to be announced Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2011, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Charles Woodson (21) defends on a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Wallace during the first half of the NFL football Super Bowl XLV football game in Arlington, Texas, in this Sunday, Feb. 6, 2011, file photo. The pass fell incomplete. Charles Woodson beat out Peyton Manning for a prestigious college award. Something called the Heisman Trophy. On Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, they likely will share an even more impressive football honor: entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Dave Martin/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 FILE - Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton manning talks prior to an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans in Denver, in this Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, file photo. More than two decades ago Charles Woodson beat out Peyton Manning for a prestigious college award. Something called the Heisman Trophy. On Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, they likely will share an even more impressive football honor: entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2008, file photo, Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson makes catch against the Washington Redskins during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit. Johnson has been named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
Though others have eclipsed him in some sections of the record book, Peyton Manning’s stamp on the NFL is very much a thing of 2021 and beyond.
Manning, the quarterback whose meticulous attention to detail helped turn the 21st-century gridiron into a chessboard on turf, was awarded his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in his first year of eligibility.