Gadkar-Wilcox seeks rematch in Trumbull’s 123rd District

TRUMBULL — Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox will make another run for the state House of Representatives, setting up a potential rematch with four-term incumbent David Rutigliano.

Gadkar-Wilcox announced this week that she would seek the Democratic nomination to run for the 123rd District seat, which represents about two-thirds of Trumbull.

In her announcement, Gadkar-Wilcox said the coronavirus pandemic had convinced to run again.

“This unprecedented crisis demands new and thoughtful solutions to complicated issues,” she said. “One critical lesson we can walk away with during this pandemic is that the needs of our residents are changing. I think it’s time for new leadership and it’s time for Trumbull to have a representative who is prepared and is focused only on Trumbull.”

Gadkar-Wilcox is a professor of constitutional and human rights law at Quinnipiac University. Two years ago, she won a greater percentage of the vote than any other Democrat for the 123rd District since 1974, according to campaign spokesman Regina Haley. Gadkar-Wilcox ultimately lost that race to Rutigliano by a 53.9 percent to 46.1 percent margin.

“When I knocked on doors in Trumbull, I had many engaging conversations with Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated voters,” she said. “People in Trumbull are smart and thoughtful, and that is exactly the kind of politics we need. Hartford needs a fresh pair of eyes, someone who is willing to not only make the tough decisions to keep spending in check, but also to make sure Trumbull gets its due.”

A 16-year Trumbull resident, Gadkar-Wilcox has worked in a law firm, a non-profit organization and in education and is a member of the Connecticut Human Rights Partnership and the Oxford Consortium for Human Rights. In 2015, she received a Fulbright Award for her Constitutional studies.