GOP urges redrawing of 1st Congressional District lines

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Republicans urged an expert overseeing the redrawing of the state's congressional district boundaries Monday to consider their secondary plan to eliminate what the GOP calls gerrymandering benefitting Democrats that took place two decades ago.

The plan takes aim at the “lobster claw” shape of the heavily Democratic 1st District that reaches from the Hartford area into Republican-leaning parts of northwestern Connecticut. Democratic Rep. John Larson has represented the 1st District since 1999.