GOP struggles to define Biden, turns to culture wars instead JONATHAN LEMIRE and JILL COLVIN, Associated Press March 9, 2021 Updated: March 9, 2021 5:54 p.m.
1 of4 President Joe Biden speaks with Mary Anna Ackley, Owner of Little Wild Things Farm, left, and Michael Siegel, Co-owner of W.S. Jenks & Son, right, during a visit at W.S. Jenks & Son hardware store, a small business that received a Paycheck Protection Program loan, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 President Joe Biden visits W.S. Jenks & Son hardware store, a small business that received a Paycheck Protection Program loan, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 President Joe Biden speaks with Michael Siegel, Co-owner of W.S. Jenks & Son, right, as he visits W.S. Jenks & Son hardware store, a small business that received a Paycheck Protection Program loan, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 President Joe Biden speaks during an event to mark International Women's Day, Monday, March 8, 2021, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin listen. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and the Democrats were on the brink of pushing through sprawling legislation with an eyepopping, $1.9 trillion price tag.
But many Republican politicians and conservative commentators had other priorities in recent days. A passionate defense of Dr. Seuss. Serious questions about the future of Mr. Potato Head. Intense scrutiny of Meghan Markle.
Written By
JONATHAN LEMIRE and JILL COLVIN