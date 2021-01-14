GOP senators in spotlight as second impeachment trial looms MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 7:36 p.m.
1 of6 In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks from the Senate floor to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington. Now that the House has impeached President Donald Trump for the second time, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi must figure out the best strategy for arguing the case before the Senate. Senate rules say the trial must start soon after the chamber receives the article of impeachment, which cites “incitement of insurrection” after an angry mob of Trump’s supporters invaded the Capitol last week. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 In this image from video, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP) AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden, right, after administers the Senate oath of office to Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, as her husband Verne Martell holds a Bible, during a mock swearing in ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington as the 115th Congress begins. The oath, which normally doesn’t attract much attention, has become a common subject in the final days of the Trump presidency, being invoked by members of both parties as they met Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 to affirm Biden's win and a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. Murkowski vowed to honor the oath she took and affirm the results of the presidential election while urging colleagues to do the same. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., questions Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a Congressional Oversight Commission hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday Dec. 10, 2020. (Sarah Silbiger/The Washington Post via AP, Pool) Sarah Silbiger/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., front left, and and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. right, walk with fellow senators during a Senate procession carrying boxes holding Electoral College votes through Statuary Hall to the House Chamber for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College votes, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 In this image from video, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College Vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP) AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — For a second time, Republican senators face the choice of whether to convict President Donald Trump in an impeachment trial. While only one GOP senator, Utah's Mitt Romney, voted to convict Trump last year, that number could increase as lawmakers consider whether to punish Trump for his role in inciting a deadly insurrection at the Capitol.
Whatever they decide, Trump is likely to be gone from the White House when the verdict comes in. An impeachment trial is likely to start next week, as early as Inauguration Day, raising the specter of the Senate trying the previous president even as it moves to confirm the incoming president's Cabinet.