GOP-led states see Texas law as model to restrict abortions STEPHEN GROVES, Associated Press Sep. 2, 2021 Updated: Sep. 2, 2021 7:27 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, pro-life and anti-abortion advocates demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. Republican lawmakers in at least a half dozen GOP-controlled states already are talking about copying a Texas law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The law was written in a way that was intended to avoid running afoul of federal law by allowing enforcement by private citizens, not government officials. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Thursday, May 23, 2019 file photo, Demonstrators chant slogans during a rally in support of abortion rights in Miami. Republican lawmakers in at least a half dozen GOP-controlled states already are talking about copying a Texas law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The law was written in a way that was intended to avoid running afoul of federal law by allowing enforcement by private citizens, not government officials. Democratic governors and lawmakers are promising to take steps to protect abortion rights, after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Texas law to stand. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this Tuesday, May 21, 2019 file photo, An abortion rights advocate holds a sign at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Republican lawmakers in at least a half dozen GOP-controlled states already are talking about copying a Texas law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The law was written in a way that was intended to avoid running afoul of federal law by allowing enforcement by private citizens, not government officials. Democratic governors and lawmakers are promising to take steps to protect abortion rights, after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Texas law to stand. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican states that have passed increasingly tough abortion restrictions only to see them blocked by the federal courts have a new template in an unusually written Texas law that represents the most far-reaching curb on abortions in nearly half a century.
On Thursday, Republican lawmakers in at least half a dozen states said they planned to introduce bills using the Texas law as a model, hoping it provides a pathway to enacting the kind of abortion crackdown they have sought for years.