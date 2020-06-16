GOP leader to leave NY senate for lobbying job

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The minority GOP leader of the New York state senate announced Tuesday he will retire from his post by the end of June for a new job as a healthcare lobbyist.

Long Island state Sen. John Flanagan said he will leave his position June 28. He previously said he was not running for office again in November.

“I was humbled knowing that I was walking in the footsteps of many great legislators from generations past, including my father, the late Assemblyman John Flanagan,” Flanagan said in a statement.

Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling said Flanagan will join the health system on June 29 as vice president of regional government affairs in Suffolk and eastern Nassau counties.

Flanagan will lobby political officials and government regulatory agencies at the federal and local level for Northwell, which is New York's largest healthcare provider with 23 hospitals and nearly 800 outpatient facilities. State law bars former lawmakers from lobbying on the state level for two years.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said he wishes Flanagan “well.”

“We did a lot of work, a lot of budgets together, passed a lot of good laws,” Cuomo said.

It was unclear Tuesday who will take over as leader of the Republican minority, which control 22 out of 63 seats in the state senate. New York State Senate Deputy Minority Leader Joseph Griffo said he is not seeking the position.