GOP lawmakers want special session to scrap food tax

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's top Republican legislative leaders are urging their Democratic colleagues to call the General Assembly into a special session to stop a planned surcharge on prepared meals.

A majority of lawmakers in the House of Representatives and Senate — 50% plus one — must submit petitions to the Secretary of the State, requesting the session.

Wednesday's call for petitions comes after Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont directed the Department of Revenue Services to revisit a memo he said "too broadly interpreted" which prepared food items would be affected by the extra 1% tax.

GOP leaders are insisting lawmakers must change the law.

Republicans and Democrats have raised concerns that Revenue Services listed food items sold in grocery stores that have never been taxed, including containers of lettuce and loose baked goods.