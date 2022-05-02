GOP gubernatorial candidate lived part-time in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican governor candidate Tim Michels defended his Wisconsin ties saying Monday he still votes and spends the majority of his time in the state, after a published report revealed his extensive real estate holdings on the East Coast.
Michels went on talk radio to address a report by conservative website Wisconsin Right Now that detailed more than $30 million in properties Michels had bought in New York and Connecticut between 2015 and 2020. The report also showed that his children attended and graduated from high school on the East Coast between 2013 and 2021.