GOP candidates host forum Nov. 2

The entire slate of Republican candidates running for town-wide and district offices will attend a “Meet and Greet Forum” on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Nichols Improvement Association, 1773 Huntington Tpke. Coffee, cider and cookies will be provided. The forum is open to the public.

“This is a great opportunity to meet your neighbors who are committed to supporting responsible town development, providing our schools with the tools for success, and accountability for our tax dollars,” said Republican Town Committee Chairman Joe Pifko. The Meet and Greet is open to the public; coffee, cider and cookies will be provided.