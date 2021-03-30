GOP advances smaller plan for cutting Kansas income taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some Republicans on Tuesday downsized their ambitions for cutting Kansas income taxes and advanced a narrower proposal in the GOP-controlled Legislature in hopes of overcoming Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's resistance to reducing revenues.
The House voted 81-43 to approve a bill that would save taxpayers $284 million over three years. Top GOP legislators started with a goal of providing relief to businesses and individuals whose state income taxes have risen because of changes in federal income tax laws at the end of 2017. The measure also includes a modest increase in the standard deduction for all individual filers.