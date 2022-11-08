GOP Sheriff Lombardo challenges Sisolak for Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada voters who have not already cast early or mail-in ballots go to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to keep Gov. Steve Sisolak, a first-term Democrat who closed businesses, schools and casinos during the pandemic, or replace him with Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.
The campaign has been costly and contentious, with airwaves and the internet awash in recent weeks with ads sponsored by the candidates, their parties and political action committees aiming to amplify differences between the two. Polls project a very close finish.