GLIMPSES: 2 #MeToo lawsuits at trial, side by side in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — On Thursday morning, photographers and videographers hovered outside in the walkway between two large old courthouses in lower Manhattan. Which Oscar winner accused of sex crimes in civil cases would arrive first? Actor Kevin Spacey? Screenwriter and director Paul Haggis?
This morning, it was Haggis at 8:59 a.m., going through the back entrance of 60 Centre Street. Minutes later, at 9:12 a.m., Spacey arrived, exiting a black SUV with a security detail and entering the federal courthouse next door at 500 Pearl Street, where Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernie Madoff pled guilty more than a decade ago.