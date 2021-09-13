Funeral honors Ohio sailor killed in suicide bomber attack Sep. 13, 2021 Updated: Sep. 13, 2021 2:41 p.m.
BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio sailor killed in a suicide bomber attack during the recent evacuation mission in Afghanistan was laid to rest Monday in his hometown, remembered as an adventurer who threw himself into everything he did.
Only recently, Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak learned jujutsu, officiated two weddings, learned to play the ukulele and swam with sharks in Florida, among many other activities, family members including his brothers and sisters remembered during a 90-minute memorial service on the field of Edison High School where Soviak played football.