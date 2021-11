TRUMBULL — First Selectman Vicki Tesoro and former First Selectman Raymond G. Baldwin Jr. have announced a fundraising campaign for the Trumbull Veterans and First Responders Center.

Baldwin is also chair of the building committee for the project, a proposed 5,500-square-foot facility that will be located at 1 Veterans Circle at Kaatz Pond. Design work for the project is complete.

The town and the building committee are pursuing funds for the construction from federal and state sources. The individual and corporate donations will make up any additional money needed for construction and fund the furnishings, equipment, and program operations for the center.

“The TVFRC will be a multi-use facility for our veterans, first responders, civic and business groups, and town boards and commissions to use,” Tesoro said in a news release. “There are over 3,000 veterans in Trumbull and over 30,000 in the region that need better access to services. Our local veterans groups are in need of a new home as the building on the same site has been condemned.”

She added that the town’s first responders have increased training requirements and are in need of additional training space in the area.

Baldwin, also a Marine Corps veteran and former police officer, has been promoting the center for several years.

“We have seen unprecedented community support for this project,” he said. “Everyone is excited.”

Donations of any size are welcome.

For more information, visit the website at www.trumbullvfrc.org or contact Rina Bakalar, Trumbull director of economic and community development at 203-452-5043 or rbakalar@trumbull-ct.gov. The website also offers a virtual tour, construction update and history of the project and site.