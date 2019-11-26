Fundraising Christmas tree sale begins Nov. 30

The Trumbull Diamond Club, the non-profit fundraising arm for the Trumbull High School baseball and softball programs, will be holding its annual Christmas tree sale, beginning Saturday, Nov. 30.

The sale will take place on Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., each day, through Sunday, Dec. 15, in front of Trumbull High School’s Agriscience and Biotechnology Center, 536 Daniels Farm Road.