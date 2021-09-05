Fulton County board of commissioners OK decorum ordinance

ATLANTA (AP) — Commissioners in Georgia's most populous county have approved a decorum ordinance after a July meeting got a bit testy.
The Fulton County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday voted to approve the measure, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. It requires commissioners and staff members to “treat each other and the public in a dignified, courteous and respectful manner; value all opinions; be tolerant of others and; recognize that inappropriate behavior damages the perception of the County.”