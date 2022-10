This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — Jonathan Gibbons is tired — but in a good way.

After months of delays, a Trumbull location of Gibbons's restaurant Fryborg is now open for business. The eatery, which specializes in hand-cut french fries with a wide variety of dipping sauces, already has a Milford location and a food truck.

The Trumbull Fryborg, at 10 Broadway Road, had its soft opening Thursday for invited guests, and Gibbons said the response was overwhelming.

"I'm exhausted," he said Friday morning. "But it went great. So many people that I knew and even some I didn’t know showed up. It was surreal."

Fryborg began as a food truck in August of 2012. In 2018, Gibbons opened a restaurant in Milford.

The Trumbull outpost of the restaurant has been in the works for months. In December, the Trumbull Planning & Zoning Commission voted 4-1 in favor of converting the Broadway Road building, which once housed Trumbull Pharmacy, into a restaurant. Originally, Gibbons said he hoped to open in May, but confessed that that timeline was optimistic.

Indeed, the project was delayed multiple times, due to a variety of factors, including supply chain issues and the complexity of converting the former pharmacy into a restaurant. Throughout it all, Gibbons said, anticipation for the restaurant has remained high.

"Even when I’m just out and about in public, people are telling me how excited they are," Gibbons said. "I know I have a lot to live up to, but I’m very excited."

He said his girlfriend and partner Julie Avellino also helped him stay inspired and motivated throughout the process of bringing Fryborg to Trumbull.

"Without her and some of her creativity and support, there’s no possible way I would have been able to do this," Gibbons said.

The Trumbull Fryborg is open every day at 11:30 a.m. It's open until 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Trumbull Economic and Community Development Director Rina Bakalar said Fryborg is a welcome addition to Trumbull's growing restaurant scene.

"Fryborg is a fun and delicious concept," Bakalar said. "I can see families really enjoying it. The menu is diverse enough to accommodate everyone and it is affordable."