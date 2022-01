TRUMBULL — Jonathan Gibbons is being cautiously optimistic.

He hopes that the latest outpost of his restaurant Fryborg will open at 10 Broadway Road in Trumbull some time in May. But he’s well aware that might not be possible.

“Right now, with all of the delays and issues with the supply chain, it’s affecting everybody,” Gibbons said. “I know it will take a while.”

Despite the potential hiccups, he’s excited about bringing the restaurant — perhaps best known for its hand-cut fries with a choice of more than 15 dipping sauces and an array of toppings — to Trumbull this year.

In December, the Trumbull Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-1 in favor of converting 10 Broadway Road, which once housed Trumbull Pharmacy, into a restaurant.

The drive-thru window that had been used by the pharmacy will be used to pick up food. However, Gibbons said, it wouldn’t be a traditional drive-thru, where customers would order food from a kiosk, pay and pick it up. Customers would order and pay ahead of time and pick up the food at the window when ready.

The restaurant would also offer sit-down dining.

Fryborg began as a food truck in August of 2012. In 2018, Gibbons opened a restaurant in Milford. When he saw the space in Trumbull was available, he said it appeared to be a great opportunity to expand his brand.

“It seemed like the right fit for what I want to do,” he said. “The restaurant I have in Milford right now is very small. There’s hardly any seating in it.”

The Trumbull property “is nice and open, and will allow me to grow the concept.”

In addition to fries, Fryborg serves hot dog, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, cheesesteaks, milkshakes and other foods.

Though he wants to open the restaurant in spring, Gibbons conceded that late summer is probably more likely. The Trumbull property will require a complete build-out, since it lacks a kitchen.

Rina Bakalar, Trumbull’s director of economic and community development, said town officials and residents alike are looking forward to welcoming Fryborg to town.

“We are excited for this new food option in Trumbull and particularly in the Long Hill Green area,” she said. “It will complement the other restaurants and businesses in the area.”