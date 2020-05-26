On Memorial Day, May 25, three Trumbull High School Golden Eagles Marching Band (THSGEMB) trumpet players participated in a unique opportunity. Since many Memorial Day celebrations were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the American Legion coordinated TAPS to be played along the Housatonic River beginning at 10 a.m. It was played from the Long Island Sound going North to the Massachusetts state line. Pictured are Sarah Wojtaszek, Derek Ploski (in red/white/blue shirt), and Nick Siwanowicz (in light blue shirt and khakis).