From rom-coms to murder: Hugh Grant is enjoying the darkness

When Hugh Grant accepted his Golden Globe in 1995 for “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” you could say he slayed the room — with the kind of boyishly befuddled, sweetly stammering speech he might have made to Andie MacDowell in that film or to Julia Roberts in “Notting Hill.”
Fast forward a few decades and Grant, now 60, is doing a different kind of slaying. He’s up for another Globe for HBO's “The Undoing,” in which he actually kills — like, with a mallet — as an affluent Manhattan pediatric oncologist who sidelines as a psychopath.