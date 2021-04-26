Fresno to pay over $9M in fatal police shootings lawsuits

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The city of Fresno will pay $9.3 million to settle two lawsuits with the families of a teenager and a man fatally shot by police in separate shootings.
Officials reached a $4.9 million tentative settlement with the family of 16-year-old Isiah Murrietta-Golding, who was killed as he fled from police in 2017. The city also dropped its appeal and agreed to settle a separate case and pay the family of Casimero “Shane” Casillas $4.4 million. Casillas was killed by police in 2015, the Fresno Bee reported Sunday.