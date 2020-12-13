Fresh food initiatives feed, teach communities of color CHEYANNE MUMPHREY and ANITA SNOW, Associated Press Dec. 13, 2020 Updated: Dec. 13, 2020 12:37 p.m.
Spaces of Opportunity garden manager and farmer Bruce Babcock collects watermelons Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2020, from one of a handful of family farms to be sold at the weekly farmers market. Babcock spends most of his time managing and assisting other farmers at the 10-acre community farm. Cheyanne Mumphrey/AP
Several local vendors set up their booths at Spaces of Opportunity in south Phoenix for its weekly farmers market Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2020. Arizona nonprofits have joined other groups around the U.S. working to bring fresh produce and healthy food options to residents in low-income and racially and ethnically diverse neighborhoods. Spaces of Opportunity, a collective of Phoenix-based organizations, was founded on the idea the community could come together to grow local fruits and vegetables, assist local farmers with land and income, and educate its residents about food security. Cheyanne Mumphrey/AP
Spaces of Opportunity garden coordinator and farmer Bruce Babcock stands in front of an array of cactuses on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2020, from one of a handful of family farms to be sold at the weekly farmers market. Babcock works with volunteer growers and food enthusiasts to provide enough freshly grown produce every week for hundreds of low-income Phoenix residents without access to much nutritional food. Cheyanne Mumphrey/AP
Farm Express employee Jacob Pettinato, who is also a Phoenix resident, sorts vegetables on the city bus converted mobile food market parked outside Luke Krohn Housing Community in Phoenix on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Cheyanne Mumphrey/AP
Farm Express employee Jacob Pettinato, who is also a Phoenix resident, sorts vegetables on the city bus converted mobile food market parked outside Luke Krohn Housing Community in Phoenix on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. The fresh food initiative sells fruits and vegetables at cost in disadvantaged Phoenix neighborhoods. Cheyanne Mumphrey/AP
Farm Express employee Jacob Pettinato collects vegetables for a customer on the city bus converted mobile food market parked outside Luke Krohn Housing Community in Phoenix on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. The fresh food initiative sells fruits and vegetables at cost in disadvantaged Phoenix neighborhoods. Cheyanne Mumphrey/AP
The Farm Express bus is parked outside Luke Krohn Housing Community in Phoenix on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Farm Express is a mobile food market that services Phoenix and its suburbs, focusing on communities with little access to fresh produce. The brightly painted former city bus recently resumed its rounds after pausing for months during the coronavirus pandemic. Cheyanne Mumphrey/AP
A Farm Express employee gathers fruits and vegetables to fill an order at Luke Krohn Housing Community in Phoenix on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. The former city bus was converted into a mobile food market that services Phoenix and its suburbs, focusing on communities with little access to fresh produce. Cheyanne Mumphrey/AP
The Farm Express bus is parked outside Luke Krohn Housing Community in Phoenix on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Farm Express is a mobile food market that services Phoenix and its suburbs, focusing on communities with little access to fresh produce. The brightly painted former city bus recently resumed its rounds after pausing for months during the coronavirus pandemic. Cheyanne Mumphrey/AP
A wooden sign leaning against a wall on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Spaces of Opportunity in south Phoenix reads "Give someone a fist they eat for a day. Teach someone to garden, the whole neighborhood gets tomatoes!" The 10-acre community farm is run by a collective of multiple local organizations in Phoenix, including the Desert Botanical Garden and the Roosevelt School District. Cheyanne Mumphrey/AP
Chef Maria Parra-Cano mixes fruit salsa with pineapples, tomatoes and other vegetables to be plated with tortilla chips and burritos as she leads a group of volunteers in Phoenix on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at V.H. Lassen Elementary School, in preparing 150 meals to be delivered to social workers in south Phoenix for distribution to children and families in need. The group prepares meals every week at the school. Cheyanne Mumphrey/AP
Volunteers with the Orchard Community Learning Center fill bags with in-season fruits and vegetables to be given to families in south Phoenix on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The bags are filled with fresh produce from the gardens at Spaces of Opportunity. Cheyanne Mumphrey/AP
V.H. Lassen Elementary School Culinary Program Coordinator Amy Simpson prepares a burrito filled with wild rice mixed with spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers and other vegetables in Phoenix on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The burritos will be plated with tortilla chips and fruit salsa and then handed out to social workers in south Phoenix for distribution to children and families in need. The group prepares meals every week at the school. Cheyanne Mumphrey/AP
Volunteer Joy Custer scoops fruit salsa into a plate with a burrito to then be filled with tortilla chips at V.H. Lassen Elementary School in Phoenix on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The plates of food are then bagged and sent to social workers in south Phoenix for distribution to children and families in need. The group prepares meals every week at the school. Cheyanne Mumphrey/AP
Orchard Community Learning Center Director John Wann-Ángeles stands in a pathway at Spaces of Opportunity, a collective of Phoenix-based organizations, in Phoenix on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Wann-Ángeles helps coordinate operations on the 10-acre patch of farmland in south Phoenix. Spaces of Opportunity was founded on the idea the community could come together to grow local fruits and vegetables, assist local farmers with land and income, and educate its residents about food security. Cheyanne Mumphrey/AP
PHOENIX (AP) — Bruce Babcock only has to walk across the street from his house in a residential neighborhood to get to the 10-acre patch (40,500 square meters) of farmland where he labors to help feed his community.
As a community garden coordinator, Babcock works with volunteer growers and food enthusiasts to provide enough freshly grown produce every week for hundreds of low-income Phoenix residents without access to much nutritional food.
Written By
CHEYANNE MUMPHREY and ANITA SNOW