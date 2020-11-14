Frenchtown school news

Frenchtown School

Be Bright, Eat Right Breakfast. Frenchtown students, from 8:20 a.m. to 9 a.m., can stop in Wolfie’s Café and grab a bag then head to class. What will be served for breakfast will be announced the day before. Menus are available online each month at the Board of Education website at trumbullps.org.

Author, Saadia Faruqi, recently gave a virtual talk to the school. The PTA bought her books, A Thousand Questions for grades 3-5 classrooms and Meet Yasmin for K-2 classrooms. Students had an opportunity to ask about her writing process and other questions through their classroom teachers.

On Monday, Nov. 2 meal pickup days changed. Pickup breakfast and lunch meals are distributed on Mondays and Wednesdays only and are available at the usual pickup location at Frenchtown from 9:30 to 11am even on early closing days. On Mondays, parents can pick up two days of breakfast and lunch for remote learners from Frenchtown and for other children in the family under age 18. On Wednesdays, pick up three days of breakfast and lunch for remote learners from Frenchtown and for other children in the family under age 18 . There are no pickups on holidays, on days when schools are closed and weekends.

Students will have a 1 p.m. dismissal on Wednesday, Nov. 25, for Thanksgiving. Breakfast will be served, but no lunch. Curbside pickup will be available that day. Remember the times for pick up on early dismissal days: 12:50 p.m., last name A-M and 1 p.m., last name N-Z. School will reopen on Monday, Nov. 30.

At this time, Frenchtown Elementary School has a no visitor policy.

Anyone interested in volunteering in the Trumbull Public Schools must fill out the School Volunteer Security Check found on Frenchtown’s homepage or trumbullps.org. Volunteers must fill out forms each school year. All completed forms are to be returned to the main office of the school. Only one form per school year is necessary.

Frenchtown is enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program that runs through March 13. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. Register with the 13-digit Stop & Shop card number found on the back. Visit stopandshop.com, click on sign in (top right) to log in or click Register to create an online account. Once logged in, select a school for A+ Rewards or Consumer Affairs at 1-877-366-2668 and select option #1. Parents and friends of Frenchtown can also sign up their Stop and Shop cards. Frenchtown has already earned $831.

Frenchtown is enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program again this year. Shop at ShopRite to help earn free classroom equipment. Link Price Plus Club cards to Frenchtown School and Frenchtown will earn points toward free classroom equipment through April 25. To enroll, go to shopriteforeducation.com to school code 49972. Cards enrolled in the past must be re-enrolled for this school year. Family and friends can also enroll their cards. The school earns points for the Learning Commons.

Also, Frenchtown is collecting Box Tops for Education. The format is now a digital one: boxtops4education.com.

Twitter feed: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: sites.google.com/trumbullps.net/frenchtown-elementary.

Trumbull Community Television - Keeping Trumbull Connected - can be seen on Spectrum: Channel 194 and Vantage: Channel 6019.

It can also be watched online at trumbullps.tv/.