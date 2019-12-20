Frenchtown Elementary School's PTA called upon families during the month of December to help families in need by donating new mittens, gloves, hats and/or scarves to keep hands and heads warm this winter. All donations were hung on the Winter Giving Tree at Frenchtown, where two large trees were decorated. The PTA distributed the items on Friday, Dec. 20, to those families.
