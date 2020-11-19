Frenchtown School news

Frenchtown School

Students attended school on Veterans Day, although participating remotely, and were able to honor local veterans. The students listened to stories, heard music and read articles about the importance of Veterans Day. There was also a slideshow of veterans which included some members of the extended Frenchtown community.

Be Bright, Eat Right Breakfast. Frenchtown students, from 8:20-9 a.m., can stop in Wolfie’s Café and grab a bag then head to class. What will be served for breakfast will be announced the day before. Print out a breakfast and lunch menu online each month on the BOE website at trumbullps.org/Attachments/food/menu/ele-mid.pdf.

School meal pickup days have changed. Pickup breakfast and lunch meals are distributed on Mondays and Wednesdays only and are available at the usual pickup location at Frenchtown from 9:30-11 a.m., even on early closing days. On Mondays, parents can pick up two days of breakfast and lunch for remote learners from Frenchtown and for other children in the family under age 18. On Wednesdays, parents can pick up three days of breakfast and lunch for remote learners from Frenchtown and for other children in the family under age 18. There are no pickups on holidays, on days when schools are closed and weekends.

When all schools in Trumbull are closed due to COVID-19, meal pickup days are available at Madison and Hillcrest Middle Schools only.

At this time, Frenchtown Elementary School has a no visitor policy.

The updated Trumbull Public Schools calendar for 2020-21 can be found at trumbullps.org/Attachments/boe/cal20.pdf.

Frenchtown is enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program that runs through March 13. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. Register with the 13-digit Stop & Shop card number found on the back of the card. Visit stopandshop.com, click on sign in (top right) to log in or click register to create an online account. Then select a school for A+ Rewards or call Consumer Affairs at 1-877-366-2668 and select option #1. Parents and friends of Frenchtown can also sign up their Stop and Shop cards. Frenchtown has already earned $1,200.

Frenchtown is enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program again this year. Shop at ShopRite to help earn free classroom equipment. Link Price Plus Club cards to Frenchtown School and Frenchtown will earn points toward free classroom equipment through April 25. To enroll go to shopriteforeducation.com to school code 49972. Cards enrolled in the past must be re-enrolled for this school year. Family and friends who shop at ShopRite may also enroll. The school earns points for the Learning Commons.

Also, Frenchtown is collecting Box Tops for Education. The format is now a digital one: boxtops4education.com.

Twitter feed: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: sites.google.com/trumbullps.net/frenchtown-elementary.

Trumbull Community Television - Keeping Trumbull Connected - can be seen on Spectrum: Channel 194 and Vantage: Channel 6019.

It can also be watched online at trumbullps.tv/.