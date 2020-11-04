Frenchtown School News

Frenchtown School

Be Bright, Eat Right Breakfast. Frenchtown students, from 8:20-9 a.m., can stop in Wolfie’s Café and grab a bag then head to class. What will be served for breakfast will be announced the day before. Print out your breakfast and lunch menu online each month on the BOE website at trumbullps.org/Attachments/food/menu/ele-mid.pdf.

Early dismissals at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 5, for evening conferences. All conferences will be held virtually and are by appointyment only. Breakfast will be served in school, no lunch. Remember the times for pick up on early dismissal days: 12:50 p.m., for last name A-M and 1 p.m., for last name N-Z.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 2, meal pickup days will change. Pickup breakfast and lunch meals will be distributed on Mondays and Wednesdays only and will be available at the usual pickup location at Frenchtown from 9:30-11 a.m., even on early closing days. On Mondays, you can pick up two days of breakfast and lunch. On Wednesdays, you can pick up three days of breakfast and lunch. There are no pickups on holidays, on days when schools are closed and weekends

Students will have a 1 p.m. dismissal on Wednesday, Nov. 11, so teachers can attend professional development in the afternoon. Breakfast will be served but no lunch. Curbside pickup will be available that day. Remember the times for pickup on early dismissal days: 12:50 p.m., for last name A-M and 1 p.m., for last name N-Z.

At this time, Frenchtown Elementary School has a no visitor policy.

Anyone interested in volunteering in the Trumbull Public Schools must fill out the School Volunteer Security Check found on Frenchtown’s homepage or trumbullps.org/Attachments/boe/volunteerforms201920.pdf. Forms must be filled out each school year if you want to volunteer. All completed forms are to be returned to the main office of the school you would like to volunteer in. Only one form per school year is necessary. It is helpful to list all schools if you want to volunteer in more than one.

The updated Trumbull Public Schools calendar for 2020-21 can be found at trumbullps.org/Attachments/boe/cal20.pdf.

Frenchtown is enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program that runs through March 13. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. You can register your card now with your 13-digit Stop & Shop card number found on the back of the card. Visit stopandshop.com, click on sign in (top right) to log onto your online account or click register to create your online account. Once you are logged in to your account, you can select a school for A+ Rewards or you can call Consumer Affairs at 1-877-366-2668 and select option #1. Parents and friends of Frenchtown can also sign up their Stop and Shop cards. Frenchtown has already earned $831.

Frenchtown is enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program again this year. Shop at ShopRite to help earn free classroom equipment. you can link your Price Plus Club card to Frenchtown School and each time you shop through April 25, Frenchtown will earn points toward free classroom equipment. To enroll your card, go to shopriteforeducation.com to school code 49972. Cards enrolled in the past must be re-enrolled for this school year. You could let your family and friends who shop at ShopRite know so they can enroll their cards. The school earns points for Mrs. Carley to order items for the Learning Commons.

Also, Frenchtown is collecting Box Tops for Education. The format is now a digital one: boxtops4education.com.

Twitter feed: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: sites.google.com/trumbullps.net/frenchtown-elementary.

Trumbull Community Television - Keeping Trumbull Connected - can be seen on Spectrum: Channel 194 and Vantage: Channel 6019.

It can also be watched online at trumbullps.tv/