Frenchtown School News

At this time, Frenchtown Elementary School has a no visitor policy.

No school on Monday, Oct. 12, for Columbus Day.

Frenchtown is enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program which runs through March 13. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. Register your card now with your 13-digit Stop & Shop card number found on the back of the card. Visit stopandshop.com, click on sign in (top right) to log onto your online account or click register to create your online account. Once you are logged in to your account, you can select a school for A+ Rewards or you can call Consumer Affairs at 1-877-366-2668 and select option #1. Parents and friends of Frenchtown can also sign up their Stop and Shop cards.

Frenchtown is enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program again this year. Shop at ShopRite to help earn free classroom equipment. Link your Price Plus Club card to Frenchtown School and each time you shop through April 25, Frenchtown will earn points toward free classroom equipment. Enroll your card at shopriteforeducation.com to school code 49972. Cards enrolled in the past must be re-enrolled for this school year. Let your family and friends who shop at ShopRite know so they can enroll their cards. The school earns points for Mrs. Carley to order items for the Learning Commons.

Also, Frenchtown is collecting Box Tops for Education. The format is now a digital one. boxtops4education.com/

Twitter feed: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: sites.google.com/trumbullps.net/frenchtown-elementary

Trumbull Community Television - Keeping Trumbull Connected - can be seen on Spectrum: Channel 194 and Vantage: Channel 6019.

It can also be watched online at trumbullps.tv/