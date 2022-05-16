Macron names Elisabeth Borne as France's new prime minister SYLVIE CORBET and THOMAS ADAMSON, Associated Press May 16, 2022 Updated: May 16, 2022 6:01 p.m.
PARIS (AP) — Centrist politician Elisabeth Borne was appointed France’s new prime minister on Monday, becoming only the second woman in history to hold the post.
Borne, 61, the labor minister in French President Emmanuel Macron's previous government, succeeds Jean Castex, whose resignation on Monday was expected after Macron’s reelection last month to a second five-year term.
Written By
SYLVIE CORBET and THOMAS ADAMSON