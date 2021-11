LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — France’s ambassador to the U.S. is visiting Louisiana to strengthen longstanding ties between his country and the state and plans to attend a ceremony honoring Homer Plessy.

Plessy’s decision to sit in a “whites-only” railroad car to protest discrimination led to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1896 “separate but equal” ruling affirming state segregation laws. A Louisiana board earlier this month voted in favor of a posthumous pardon for Plessy.