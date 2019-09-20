Free seminar on long-term health care insurance

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host a program on Connecticut’s long-term health care insurance on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6:30 p.m.

If you are 40 years of age or older, long-term care insurance approved by the state’s Connecticut Partnership for Long-Term Care could be a part of your retirement plan. Learn how this insurance can provide asset protection and protect against inflation, as well as provide piece of mind through one’s retirement years.

Presented by Aldo Pantano, Connecticut Partnership for Long-Term Care, State Office of Policy and Management. No company specific products will be discussed, and there will be no sales or solicitations or collection of names or personal information.

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is not required, but can be done through the library’s website to reserve a seat or drop-in