Free retirement planning workshop offered at library

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., is offering a free retirement planning workshop on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6:30 p.m.

Presented by Rebecca Miller and the Society for Financial Awareness, a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of financial literacy.

Miller, a wealth and legacy planner specializing in retirement planning, discusses issues facing the average retiree. Topics include risk analysis, strategies to maximize pensions and social security, tax planning, and health care costs planning.

Get answers to all your retirement planning questions in one evening.

The workshop is offered free of charge and is open to the public. Pre-registration is not required, but guarantees a seat.

Visit trumbullct-library.org or call 203-452-5197.