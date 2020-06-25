Free medication lock boxes to residents

Need a safe and convenient method to keep track of your prescriptions? If so the Trumbull Health Department invites you to stop by the department on Wednesday, July 1, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., to receive a free medication lockbox (while supplies last).

The Health Department and TPAUD have partnered together to promote the safe storage of medications. Lockboxes can be used for both prescription and nonprescription medication.

“The use of the medication lockboxes allows you to have better control of your medications while helping to keep them out of the hands of others,” said Trumbull’s Director of Health Luci Bango. “Any medication in your home can be dangerous and should be stored safely.”

“Because of social distancing, people have been unable to drop off their unused or expired medications at a Drug Take Back Day or the Dropbox located at the Trumbull Police Department. That means it’s even more important now to make sure residents have a place to safely store medications until they can dispose of them properly,” said Kiersten Naumann, TPAUD program coordinator. “TPAUD is happy to partner with the Trumbull Health Department to offer these lockboxes free of charge to anyone who needs them.”

The slogan is Count It! Lock It! Drop It! Precautions include:

· Do not share prescription medications, even with other family members.

· Take inventory of your prescriptions and over-the-counter medications.

· Protect your medicine - store it in a safe place that only you can access.

· Dispose of unused, unwanted, and/or expired medicine in a safe way (do not flush medicine!).

The Trumbull Health Department and TPAUD encourage residents to take advantage of this opportunity and to visit the Health Department for a free medication lockbox.