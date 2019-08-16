Free discussion on estate planning

Fairfield-based attorney, Linda “Lyn” Eliovson, has been invited by the Trumbull Senior Center to present a round-table discussion focusing on estate planning in light of changes in Connecticut tax law. Open to the public, free of charge.

Her talk is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., at 23 Priscilla Place in Trumbull. Participants are encouraged to come with questions.

Eliovson’s focus is on estate planning and administration, wills and trusts, probate and conservatorships, and elder law, including asset protection.